Durban - Refuse has not been collected from Merebank and Chatsworth for the past two weeks due to an internal dispute at the municipality’s Durban Solid Waste. Ward 77 DA councillor in Chatsworth Anoop Rampersad said as far as he knew, the interruption was as a result of a dispute.

“In the interim, there has been no plan made by the city to collect refuse and the people of Chatsworth must suffer now,” Rampersad said.

He said as a community they had identified those who had open bakkies and they were paid R5 per black bag to transport the refuse to DSW dumping sites in Woodhurst and Shallcross.

Not all residents, however, were aware of this community plan.

Jane Lutchman, 70, of Montford said for the past two weeks rubbish bags have piled up in front of her gate.

A picture that was sent by a Merebank resident shows rubbish that has not been collected for the past two weeks.





She explained that when refuse was collected, her gate was where neighbours left their rubbish and DSW would pick it up from there.

“It’s a mess outside my gate. The dogs have torn the bags. I’m 70 and can’t be expected to pick up after people. If there were open bakkies I’d gladly pay R5 for my rubbish but now there are many bags outside my gate. We don’t deserve this kind of treatment as long-standing ratepayers.”

Merebank residents have said they felt even more in the dark with the area councillor Eunice Khanyile not answering phone calls. Yesterday, Khanyile said she was unaware of rubbish not being collected.

“What could have happened is these residents take out their rubbish late after the DSW truck has left. I have, however, phoned to report that there are residents who have uncollected rubbish,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there had been “minor internal challenges” which had been swiftly addressed.

“It’s back to normal now. Our apologies for the inconvenience it may have caused residents.”

