Merebank father killed in drug den shooting









KEVIN “Smalls” Chetty was gunned down outside a drug den in Merebank on Christmas Day. Zainul Dawood Durban - “LOOK after my laaities” were a Merebank father’s last words to neighbours before he died of gunshots wounds on Christmas Day. Two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a drug den inside a block of flats on Dinapur Road after 10pm on Wednesday. Kevin Chetty, 43, who was known as “Smalls”, was shot seven times and died on arrival in hospital. Close friend Lionel Pillay, 32, and a man identified only as Chad, who had been visiting from Chatsworth, were wounded. They are recovering in hospital from gunshot wounds to the legs. Jenny Chetty said her husband and his friends were having a braai in the corridor at the flats. Chetty, who lives on the first floor of the flats, said she was waiting for her 8-year-old son to return from a friend’s house in the same block. “I saw a person in green overalls with a hood over his head approaching the flat. I thought he was going to buy something from the tuckshop. We heard the bangs and saw the same person run towards the parking lot. I heard my husband scream that he had been shot,” Chetty said.

Kevin had worked in the construction sector but had been unemployed for the past three months. She said he was looking forward to working in the new year. He had four boys and a girl.

“While they were taking him into the hospital, he asked his friends to look after his children and watch out for them. He then closed his eyes. We do not deal in drugs although there are drug dealers living in the building. This was a case of mistaken identity,” she said.

Chetty also lambasted alleged poor police work in the wake of the shooting. She said she collected seven cartridge cases from the floor where the shooting took place, but the police had not collected them.

Lionel Pillay’s father Gerald said his son was visiting his in-laws in the block of flats where the shooting took place. Three bullets hit Lionel’s left leg, one was lodged in his right leg and two grazed his shin.

“It was a random shooting. My son is not a dealer or involved in drug activities. What were the shooter’s intentions? My son had just left his two daughters at home and went back for the braai.

“It was uncalled for. It is going to get worse as there will be retaliatory shootings. We hope the law takes its course and brings an end to the violence,” Pillay said.

Another resident said he had just arrived home when he heard the gunshots go off. He hid inside his car until the shooting stopped.

Others said they took cover inside their houses.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said they heard from informants that there would be retaliatory shootings.

“Residents were left terrified. We have assured the residents that police and private security companies will be patrolling to keep the place safe,” he said.

Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman said there was no need for violence. He said differences could be resolved by means of dialogue.

“Too many lives have been lost unnecessarily in Merebank, Austerville and Wentworth. Christmas is a time of peace, love, unity and reflection of our lives. It is time for us to do some serious reflection into our lives and look for the inner peace and love stored in each and every one of us by our creator.

“Nobody has the right to hurt or take another’s life. No consideration is given to the community and how traumatised this leaves them,” Snyman said.

Wentworth police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

