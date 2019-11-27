Merebank residents fume over sewage flow into Cutting's Beach









EFFLUENT flowing to the shore at Cutting’s Beach has left Merebank residents fuming because of the health hazards the sewage poses Bongani Mbatha Durban - EFFLUENT flowing to the shore at Cutting’s Beach has left Merebank residents fuming because of the health hazards the sewage poses. Resident Raven Naidoo complained that this has been an ongoing problem for a long time. He said that two weeks ago, the flow of effluent washed up at Cutting’s Beach, leaving an “overpowering” stench. “It is a health hazard waiting to happen,” he said. Naidoo has been living in the area for 57 years and said that while Cutting’s Beach was not used for swimming, fishermen still used it and other community members went there to perform rituals.

He complained that people patronising the beach could become sick due to the dirty water.

Naidoo felt there needed to be accountability for what was happening there.

Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman said this has been a problem for about 10 to 15 years.

He usually received calls about the problem after it had rained.

Explaining the cause, Snyman said the ponds overfilled at the Southern Wastewater Treatment Works during rains and the sewage effluent flows out to sea.

He said there were plans to fix the pipes that take the sewage out to sea.

How long it would take was a problem because the eThekwini municipality was still busy fixing a 3km pipe that runs out to the sea, which was the first phase of the project.

He was uncertain about when the project would be completed.

The second phase would entail upgrading the wastewater plant itself.

Local activist Desmond D’Sa said he did not see the situation getting any better. He said the problem was not only in Merebank, but a city-wide issue that had been neglected for a number of years.

D’Sa was worried that the festive season was approaching and these basic issues had not been resolved.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen,” he said. D’Sa said this was a problem that was beyond the control of ward councillors.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a team was sent to the area to deal with the matter.

“We apologise to residents for the inconvenience this may have caused,” he said.

The Daily News has carried several stories on the sewage problems within the municipality.

Last month, Daily News reported on irate Phoenix residents who had reported 25 incidents of blocked sewage pipes within a space of one month.

Many residents had to live next to exposed sewage for more than a week.

The city said the clogging had been caused by the community disposing of foreign objects into the system.

In September, Daily News’s sister publication, the Independent on Saturday, reported that the municipality had not attended to a suspected blocked sewage pipe which led to a Sea Cow Lake resident’s vegetable garden being flooded.

It also affected the health of elderly residents who had to live with the sewage.

The city said it had referred the matter to the relevant department and had not been tardy in addressing the problem.

Daily News