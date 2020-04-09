Merebank temple ransacked during the lockdown

Durban - Relief provisions and stock meant to sustain a Merebank temple were stolen by brazen burglars, despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

For the second time in two weeks, burglars entered the Merebank Shree Parasakthie Alayam on Barrackpur Road, in Merebank. It borders a railway line and the Clairwood Logistics Park, a former racecourse, which are easy escape routes for thieves.

On Tuesday afternoon, burglars entered the temple through a window high above the hall. The burglars climbed on to the air conditioner to get down into the hall. Evidence of this was a broken window pane, glass on the floor and marks on the wall.

Om Sakthi Guru Sankaran, who lives above the hall, said his son went to feed their dog at the back. He heard noises coming from inside the hall. He peered through a hole in the door and saw a man crawling about near the stockroom. Sankaran said that while they were trying to open the door, a burglar escaped through a toilet window at the back of the hall.

He said the burglars broke inter-leading gates to gain access to the stockroom. Thirteen bags of rice, paper plates and 15 bottles of cooking oil were stolen.