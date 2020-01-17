In addition to the murder charge, Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo, 30, is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly pasting a fake number plate over his vehicle registration in an effort to evade arrest.
Muthwa went missing at the guest house where she was employed on December 31 when she allegedly got into a car that looked like Khumalo’s but had an Empangeni registration plate.
Her body was found on New Year’s Day next to a road in the Ndaya Reserve.
Khumalo, who was meant to apply for bail on Thursday, opted to abandon the application.