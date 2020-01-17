Metro cop accused of killing Zinhle Muthwa ditches bail









Durban - Internal disciplinary proceedings against a Durban metro policeman accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Zinhle Muthwa, have begun ahead of his third appearance in Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court yesterday. In addition to the murder charge, Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo, 30, is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly pasting a fake number plate over his vehicle registration in an effort to evade arrest. Muthwa went missing at the guest house where she was employed on December 31 when she allegedly got into a car that looked like Khumalo’s but had an Empangeni registration plate. Her body was found on New Year’s Day next to a road in the Ndaya Reserve. Khumalo, who was meant to apply for bail on Thursday, opted to abandon the application.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Khumalo had been charged with a very serious crime.

“We’ve taken internal action already. He has been issued with a notice of intention to suspend. He was served with this at Westville Prison, where he’s being held,” he said.

Sewpersad said Khumalo had worked for metro police since 2010 and was attached to the Multi Operational Response Team.

In court yesterday, when the matter finally sat after several delays with the arrival of Khumalo as well as the investigating officer, the policeman’s attorney told the court that he was going to abandon his bail application.

Asked to confirm this, Khumalo leaned in confidently grabbing the court mic and in isiZulu said: “Yes, that is correct.”

Muthwa’s father Martin felt Khumalo abandoned his bail application knowing the evidence “was stacked against him”. Martin hoped for a conviction and life sentence.

