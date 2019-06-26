Two Durban Metro policemen and a car guard on Anton Lembede Street in Durban. Picture by Satish Dhupelia.

Durban - A car guard and two Durban Metro police officers have been praised on social media after a post about them replacing a missing man-hole cover in the CBD went up on Facebook on Tuesday. Satish Dhupelia, who holds several key posts in non-governmental organisations, said the theme for this incident was, "helping put things right starts with us."

Dhupelia said that on Tuesday morning he was walking towards the Playhouse theatre to attend a meeting.

"I spotted two Metro Police officers and a car guard face down on the ground at the corner of Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street) and Beach Walk lane. They were picking up a drain cover that had somehow fallen inside. They got it out and put in place so that cars would not damage their tyres going over the hole it had left. They were about to go off totally unnoticed until I thanked them for their selfless work. Folk like these three men are what makes this country great," Dhupelia wrote on Facebook.

A car guard and two Durban Metro police officers have been praised on social media after a post about them replacing a missing man-hole cover in the CBD went up on Facebook on Tuesday. Picture by Satish Dhupelia.





In reaction to the post on Facebook

Pamela Kandan said, "Thank you guys for keeping us motorists safe."

Ebrahim Patel said, "Commendable action from our servicemen and civilian."

Hazel Lee Jearey said, "Nice to something positive posted about our country."

Niresh Maharaj said, "There are a lot of policemen that do good deeds and goes the extra mile just that it doesn't make it on social media. I'm not taking any credit away from these guys. I just want to change the way the public think about the police."

Daily News