Metro Police order campers to leave Winklespruit Beach









Metro police ordered a family found to be allegedly illegally camping on Winklespruit Beach for the long weekend to pack up and leave yesterday. Durban - METRO police ordered a family of happy holidaymakers to pack up and leave after they were found to be allegedly illegally camping on Winklespruit Beach for the long weekend. Ward councillor Andre Beetge said he had accompanied eThekwini Metro Police officers yesterday when they ordered the campers to take down their tent and not camp at the beach again. Residents who live near the beach said they had complained to Metro Police a week ago about people camping at the beach and leaving a mess behind, but nothing was done. “This is the second time. We knew when the first family came to camp at this beach more people would come. This weekend another family arrived with a tent as we predicted. We were pleased to see them being removed but the mess they left behind was the exact reason why camping is not allowed at the beach,” said a resident who asked not to be named. Beetge said people were expected to celebrate the summer holidays on the beach, but camping was not permitted in terms of the by-laws.

“People who want to come to the beaches can bring gazebos for the day, not a tent to camp for the entire weekend. It is not allowed. Winklespruit residents need to understand that more people will be visiting beaches and the noise is expected; they just need to be considerate,” said Beetge.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad urged people not to put their lives at risk by camping at the beaches.

“Metro Police are unaware of the family that was camping at Winklespruit a week ago. This is not allowed and each and every beach has a sign to this effect. There are many camping sites in KwaZulu-Natal. People need to search for those places when they are planning a camping trip for the holidays,” said Parboo.

Some residents took the matter to social media:

Amy Karsen posted: “Well it wouldn’t be a problem if they clean up their litter.”

Cedric Carr said: “But there is a sign: ‘No camping’.”

Heather Smith said: “No one got hurt but it must be stopped before we have more free campers in front of my and others property that we paid big bucks for and work jolly hard to keep up. No offence meant.”

Daily News