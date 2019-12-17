Ward councillor Andre Beetge said he had accompanied eThekwini Metro Police officers yesterday when they ordered the campers to take down their tent and not camp at the beach again.
Residents who live near the beach said they had complained to Metro Police a week ago about people camping at the beach and leaving a mess behind, but nothing was done.
“This is the second time. We knew when the first family came to camp at this beach more people would come. This weekend another family arrived with a tent as we predicted. We were pleased to see them being removed but the mess they left behind was the exact reason why camping is not allowed at the beach,” said a resident who asked not to be named.
Beetge said people were expected to celebrate the summer holidays on the beach, but camping was not permitted in terms of the by-laws.