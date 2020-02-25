Metro police vow to continue crackdown operations on illegal pharmacies









As part of the Clean My City operation, Metro Police have vowed to continue to rid the streets of illegal business, especially those that sell fake medicine to residents. Picture: Supplied Durban - As the month of February draws to end, Metro Police have vowed to continue on their crack down on illegal pharmacies. This will also include a crack down on illegal business within the city of Durban. “This will also cover a crack down on the sale counterfeit,” said spokesperson, Superintendent Boysie Zungu. He explained that this fell under their continuous campaign “Clean My City”. He said they are encouraging the public to purchase their over counter medication and prescription drugs from reputable chemists and to check the expiry date on medication.

This comes after police bust an illegal pharmacy operating in Isipingo this month.

Durban Metro Police have appealed to the public to not buy fake goods at reduced prices be it clothing, music, pharmaceuticals and even automotive parts. Earlier this month police busted an illegal pharmacy Picture: Supplied

He said that police seized various medication including expired goods worth thousands of rands.

Zungu said that dispensing expired medication can be deadly and gambling with people’s lives.

He added that the dispensing of medication without a licence was a criminal offence.

“What if a person is allergic to penicillin and the ‘chemist’ prescribed it? Or if people are given the wrong dosages for their heart or high blood pressure pills?” said Zungu.

Also this month, Street Crime Unit and Customs conducted a joint-operation at a storage facility in Prospecton, south of Durban.

During the search two containers of various illegal commodities including medicine and food items were confiscated.

Zungu said it was important that people stand up and fight the problem of counterfeit goods as it destroyed the economy and led to unemployment in the country.

“The city conducts daily inspections to get rid of illegal businesses. We will continue to clamp down on the sale of counterfeit goods and illegal operations," he said.

Zungu appealed to the public to not buy fake goods at reduced prices be it clothing, music, pharmaceuticals and even automotive parts.

