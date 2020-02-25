Durban - As the month of February draws to end, Metro Police have vowed to continue on their crack down on illegal pharmacies.
This will also include a crack down on illegal business within the city of Durban.
“This will also cover a crack down on the sale counterfeit,” said spokesperson, Superintendent Boysie Zungu.
He explained that this fell under their continuous campaign “Clean My City”.
He said they are encouraging the public to purchase their over counter medication and prescription drugs from reputable chemists and to check the expiry date on medication.