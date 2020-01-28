This comes after the man accused of his murder, Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim, decided not to testify in his own defence yesterday.
Advocate Jay Naidoo on Monday closed the defence’s case without calling any witnesses or Ebrahim himself to testify in his defence.
Ebrahim’s only version of events is that he bought Miguel a meal at the Sydenham KFC and then boarded a taxi, leaving the boy to walk home alone.
Earlier, Judge Jacqueline Hendriques refused Naidoo’s application to have the charges against Ebrahim scrapped. She would state the reasons for her decision when delivering judgment.