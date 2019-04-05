Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim

Durban - The father of murder accused Mohamed Ebrahim Vahed died yesterday, an hour after hearing his son had been indicted to appear in the Durban High Court in October. Ebrahim Shah, 77, had taken ill since his son’s previous court appearance and had been on a downward spiral.

Vahed is alleged to have kidnapped and then killed 9-year-old Miguel Louw.

Shah had been to court for each of his son’s appearances, but was unable to attend yesterday due to ill health.

Shah apparently cried out to see his son, who is in custody at Westville Correctional Services. A family friend said the case had taken a huge toll on Shah’s health.

Vahed appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday, where he was indicted to appear in the Durban High Court between October 21 and November 8.

In court he had waved his finger at the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rajan Govender, saying he had included incorrect statements in the indictment.

Vahed, from Phoenix, Durban, is charged with kidnapping and murder.

State prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu read out the indictment, which alleged that Vahed had deprived Miguel of his liberty by forcefully taking him from Rippon Road Primary School in Sydenham to Phoenix without his consent.

The State is alleging the murder was premeditated.

Miguel lived with his parents in Sydenham. The family knew Vahed, who occasionally did odd jobs for them. Prior to the incident, Miguel’s mother Raylene Louw and Vahed allegedly had an argument. According to the indictment, Vahed allegedly decided to kill Miguel to exact revenge on his mother.

In July, Vahed allegedly lured Miguel from school to a food outlet. He bought Miguel food and they left together. Vahed denies taking Miguel to Phoenix.

According to the indictment, Vahed killed Miguel and left his body in a bushy area in Phoenix. Miguel’s body was found on September 3 while police were searching for a robbery suspect.

“Cause of death was unascertained at the autopsy due to decomposition and skeletonisation, but suffocation should be considered,” the indictment read.

Marimuthu said 23 witnesses are expected to testify.

Standing in the dock, Vahed read the indictment to himself when he was asked to sign it. He mumbled that he was not happy with the statements made against him. After reading for a few more minutes, he began wagging and pointing his finger at Govender, who was seated nearby.

“You getting me in trouble. You’re in trouble. What you doing is wrong,” Vahed blurted out, before being reprimanded by Magistrate Sophie Reddy.

Outside court, Miguel’s grandmother Arlene Paul said it was difficult to put the matter behind them.

Daily News