Miguel Louw murder trial: Defence says cop lying









Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man on trial for kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw, Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - THE lawyer defending Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim who is on trial for the murder of Miguel Louw, 9, on Thursday accused a policeman in the witness stand of lying. Constable Irshaad Mohammed, who arrested Ebrahim, said an informer had led the police to the city centre where the accused was arrested. Mohammed said he had contacted Ebrahim and asked him to come to the Sydenham police station after Miguel’s mother, Raylene Louw, opened a case after the boy went missing. Ebrahim had apparently said he was in Pinetown and promised to go to the station, but never showed up and could not be reached on his cellphone. Mohammed said Miguel’s school was visited to get more information and subsequent investigations eventually led to Ebrahim’s arrest, while the police were still searching for Miguel.

An informer helped the police in tracing Ebrahim, who was found on the corner of Yusuf Dadoo and Victoria streets in the Durban city centre.

“I approached him. He was on the corner. I introduced myself and I requested him to identify himself. I questioned him about Miguel’s whereabouts and his response was that he did not know. I asked him if he had seen the boy, and he said he had not.”

Mohammed said Ebrahim was searched and an ID document belonging to Raylene Louw and the birth certificates of Miguel and his sister Mikayle were found in his pockets. He was arrested and taken to the Sydenham police station.

Senior State advocate Kelvin Singh told the court yesterday that the documents, which had been kept in police care, have since been misplaced.

Mohammed said on arrival at the police station, he told Ebrahim that he had information about him being seen looking for Miguel at the school, that he had taken Miguel to the KFC near the school, and that he had boarded a taxi with him.

“He said he had been at the school to give Miguel money, and then left,” the policeman said.

Under cross-examination, advocate Jay Naidoo said this was all a lie, because these details are not contained in the statement Mohammed made the day Ebrahim was arrested.

He said the first discrepancy was that Mohammed’s statement does not mention the interview with Ebrahim, nor was it recorded anywhere at the police station that an interview had taken place.

Mohammed said he had not taken notes during the interview.

Naidoo said it was strange that details of this interview only appear in a second statement Mohammed made a year later.

“The first statement was done for the purposes of the arrest. We were focusing on finding Miguel, and following up on the information that kept coming through from more than one informer. We were receiving information throughout the evening. Our concern was to find the boy,” said Mohammed.

However, Naidoo said Ebrahim’s rights were compromised because he was already a suspect at the time of the interview, and the law requires that such an interview be recorded.

“If this was a statement regarding the arrest, why didn’t you mention all this in your first statement back then? Everything was still fresh in your mind; why wait until a year later?

“The second statement closes gaps of the things you picked up later. At the time you were in control of the investigation and could have recorded everything incriminating him,” said Naidoo.

The trial continues.

