Durban - The Miguel Louw murder trial began with a hiccup on Monday after the state asked for a one day postponement.
State prosecutor Kelvin Singh asked for the matter be rolled over to Tuesday saying that the "State and defense have preliminary matters which will seriously curtail proceedings if not ironed out".
His request was granted and the matter is expected to resume Tuesday.
Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim has been charged with kidnapping and murdering the Sydenham schoolboy.
One year after nine-year-old Miguel's decomposed body was found in a bush in Longbury Drive in Phoenix, Ebrahim a close family friend and the last person to see Miguel alive will defend himself against the allegations.