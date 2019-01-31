Family and friends of Miguel Louw showed their support outside the Durban Magistrates Court. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Cutting a lonely figure in the dock Mohammed Ebrahim,43, was expressionless, on Thursday, when he heard that he will receive an indictment to appear in the Durban High Court in April. Ebrahim who is awaiting trial at the Westville Correctional Services. The state Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said an indictment will be served on Ebrahim in April at the Durban Regional Court for him to appear in the Durban High Court where his trial will be heard.

The packed courtroom heaved a sigh of relief as Magistrate Samuel Luthuli read out the decision.

Ebrahim is facing charges of kidnapping, theft and murder, which stem from Miguel Louw’s disappearance on July 17. CCTV footage allegedly shows Ebrahim leading the boy to a KFC restaurant located near the boy’s school, Rippon Road Primary School, buying him a meal, and leading him out of the restaurant on Dr R.D.Naidoo Drive.

Ebrahim claimed he allegedly boarded a taxi alone that took him to central Durban and then boarded another taxi to Phoenix.

Miguel’s decomposed body was found in September in bushes off Longbury Drive, not far from Ebrahim’s home.

