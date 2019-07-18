RAYLENE Louw stares wistfully at a picture of her dead son, Miguel, who went missing a year ago today. His body was found three weeks later. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Wednesday marked exactly a year since the disappearance of 9-year-old Sydenham boy Miguel Louw, a saga which touched the hearts of many South Africans who were hopeful that he would be found and returned home safely. Miguel was on his way home from school last year when he went missing.

Mohammed Ebrahim, 44, a man who alleged in court that he was Miguel’s mother’s lover, stands accused of kidnapping and killing the boy.

It is alleged Ebrahim lured Miguel by buying him a meal at a fast food outlet and then took him to Phoenix, where he killed him. It is alleged Ebrahim had an argument with Miguel’s mother, Raylene Louw, before he kidnapped him. Miguel’s body was later found in an open field near Ebrahim’s parents’ home in Phoenix. When Ebrahim was arrested, he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate as well as Louw’s ID.

Louw said on Wednesday Miguel’s death “was not easy” on her and her family.

“I am strong for my daughter (Mikayla); she lost her brother and then her father in less than a year.”

Her husband, Kirk Louw, died two weeks ago of a heart attack, without seeing justice done for his slain son. Close relatives believe he died of a broken heart.

Louw described Kirk as extremely loving and supportive during the period of Miguel’s disappearance and subsequent discovery of his murder.

“He was a loving man who loved his family; his children were his life.”

Close family friend Lisa de Beer described Miguel as a quiet, reserved child who was very obedient to elders.

“Kirk was very close to his son, whom he called his twin because they looked alike,” she said.

De Beer said Kirk had mentioned not knowing how he would cope with the fact that it had been a year since he had seen his son alive, and having to relive the emotions of losing him on the one-year anniversary.

Miguel’s memorial will be held this morning at the St Anne’s Catholic Church in Sydenham.

Ebrahim will stand trial at the Durban High Court in October.

