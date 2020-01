Millennium Tower may take years to be fixed









How it once looked. It would be a long wait before repairs were undertaken on the Durban Millennium Tower on the Bluff, said the Transnet National Port Authority. The cowl was removed after strong winds caused damages. Picture by Terry Hutson Durban -It could be another five years before the steel cowl that surrounds the Durban Millennium Tower was fixed, said the Transnet National Port Authority. The cowl provides a colour spectacle on Durban’s coastline at the entrance to the Durban Harbour. It is situated on the Bluff. It is a rotating, steel structure that encircles the tower and gives it its architectural shape. According to Sound Space Design, who designed the structure, at night the colours within the cowl would change according to an algorithm that was driven by the tide, wind direction and humidity.

Port general manager Moshe Motlohi said there were plans to fix the cowl.

In 2018, IOL reported that the future of the tower was in doubt after it was damaged in storms in October 2017.

“Gusty winds exceeded the design wind speed and caused the structure to deform, therefore it was taken down for safety reasons,” he said. Motlohi said the cowl was not of poor quality.

In the meantime, he said, port control employees who were working in the tower had been moved to work in a standby port control room at the Durmarine building located near the tower.

“The staff were able to continue with operations. They were able to continue providing services like radar and vessel traffic services,” said Motlohi.

In 2018, the Daily News reported that port engineer Malefetsane Setaka said the cowl was designed to rotate with the direction of the wind, but it had not been operational for some time.

Motlohi said the storm had exacerbated its structural problems.

The storm also damaged a wind vane.

The tower had been rated as one of the top buildings in the city.

Daily News