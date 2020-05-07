Minister warns KZN municipalities to stop cutting water supply at night

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal is one of three provinces which have been warned by Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu after receiving complaints of water cutting.

The minister appealed to municipalities to stop cutting water supply to residents as it deprived them of their basic human right of access to clean water, which also hampered the government’s efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Sisulu’s appeal came after the department received thousands of calls through its call centre where residents complained about municipalities who have cut off water supply to residents who are in arrears or for no apparent reason.

Most of the complaints emanated from the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“I appeal to municipalities who are guilty of this practice to switch on the water supply immediately. This is not the time to be punishing people for failing to pay their water bills. We must all rally around the government’s call to wash our hands frequently in order for us to defeat the scourge of Covid-19,” said Sisulu.