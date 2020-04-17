Missing Durban journalist Oliver Meth found safe

* This story has been updated Durban - Oliver Meth, the former Durban journalist who went missing for over a week has been found unharmed, his close friend, Tessa Tucker said on Friday. Meth, who worked for the Sunday Tribune in Durban and various television news stations was reported missing on Thursday at the Florida police station after Tucker and his family could not reach him. Tucker said that details of where Meth had been was sketchy. Until he resurfaced on Friday, he was last seen at the Bree Street taxi rank in Johannesburg on April 8 from where he was to get a taxi to his place of residence in Parkview.

He had been dropped off at the taxi rank by his friend, Tucker, after spending a few days at her home in Horizon View near Roodeport.

Meth, 34, recently moved to Johannesburg to start a new job and was living in a commune in Parkview, Tucker said.

She said that she had not been to his residence but he had told her that he shared the place with other journalists.

"Oliver came to my place for a few days on April 4th and on the 8th he said he needed to go home and asked me to drop him off at the taxi rank. I did not actually see him get into the taxi but later that day at around 11.45am he texted me to say he 'just got here' which I assumed he meant at his place. Later that evening at around 6.30pm I texted him and he did not respond," she said.

Tucker said that Meth was last active on WhatsApp at 11.41am on the April 8th and on Facebook at 11.44am.

She said that she messaged Meth every day after and contacted his family to see if he had got in touch with them.

On Friday, Tucker said that she had spoken to Meth and while details of where he was for past nine days was sketchy she was glad he was safe.

Daily News