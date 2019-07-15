Durban - Missing oThongathi teenager Gabriella Krishna was found safe, on Sunday night, a month after she disappeared from home with a man known to the family. She was initially thought to be in the KwaDukuza area but was found in the Warwick Avenue area by a passerby.

Krishna of Saxon Street in the Belvedere suburb in oThongathi left home to attend Belverton Secondary School where she is a grade 12 pupil.

She did not return home and was last seen dressed in her school uniform said Prem Balram of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA). Balram said she went missing on June 19.

Balram said the family thought she had visited a man known to her in KwaDukuza (Stanger).

"She allegedly met him on Facebook. They spent the night at a municipal grounds in Tongaat before they left for Stanger. Her phone had been switched off since her disappearance. The family were in a state of shock," Balram said.

Ballie Barnes a concerned resident in Durban Central said he saw the girl loitering in the Warwick Junction area and immediately alerted his friend Vishnu Naidoo. His friend checked social media.

They scrolled through the missing persons report on Facebook and managed to match the missing teenager's image with that of a missing girl from oThongathi.

Mark Krishna, her father said he was elated that she is back home. He said a lot was going through his mind throughout the ordeal.

"She is in good health. We urge the public not to make nasty comments. The family is very stressed at the moment. This is a sensitive matter. I am grateful to Barnes and Naidoo for helping us and treating her with love and respect in the interim until we arrived.

