Durban - The life sentence handed to a KwaZulu-Natal woman for raping a 10-year-old boy was a lesson that children were not safe from rape, even from women and relatives. This is according to the mother of the boy, who was raped three times since 2017 by her niece, a 30-year-old.

After each rape, the woman promised not to do it again, leading to the boy keeping quiet about the abuse, until she was caught in the act.

The Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced the woman to life imprisonment after a trial during which the still-traumatised boy had testified about the abuse.

The sentence has been applauded by organisations against abuse, saying although a life term could be perceived as harsh, the prominence of rape cases and the fact that more rapes committed by women were being reported meant such a sentence would send out a strong message.

The Grade 4 pupil told the court that the abuse started when he was in Grade 2.

The boy’s mother told the Daily News she was happy and consoled by the court’s decision to sentence her niece to life imprisonment.

“The court has done justice in the case that shocked the family members and divided us.

“I am happy because my son will now have the opportunity to grow up without having to see his rapist on his way to school and at family gatherings.”

She said if it had not been for her sister, who caught the woman naked on top of her son on August 23, 2018, her son would have been a constant victim of rape because no one suspected anything untoward.

The woman was among several guests who spent that night at the boy’s home after his younger brother’s birthday party.

The women shared two beds and the children, including the boy, slept on the floor.

“My sister does not miss her midnight prayer and that night when she woke up to pray, she found my niece on top of my son, naked. I could not believe it when she told me. I called my son and when I looked at his penis, I noticed that it was swollen. He told me that my niece had done this to him and that it was not the first time,” she said.

The mother told the court that according to her son, the rapes began in 2017 when he visited the woman. He was raped a second time when she visited the family and again on the night she was caught.

“My son was obviously confused about what my niece was doing to him. When I spoke to him, I could see that he knew that he was being violated, but because she had told him not to tell anyone and promised him that she would not do it again each time she raped him, my son believed her and kept it a secret,” she said.

She said it was only after she learnt of her son’s rapes that she understood why his performance at school and behaviour had changed.

“He became violent towards his teachers and fellow pupils. Teachers could not understand why a once cheerful, bubbly and intelligent boy had become violent and not interested in anything.

“The trial traumatised him further because he had to relive the pain of the ordeals. He was asked to draw pictures of how he was feeling. I am glad that I did not let it go for the sake of the family because justice has been served.”

She said she was relieved that the case was over and that her son would not see his rapist for a very long time.

“She was family and showed no signs of being a rapist. One does not look at a woman in that way. I am usually cautious around men and strangers. This incident has been a lesson to me and others in my community that our children are not safe from rape, even when around women and relatives.”

Advocate Ashwin Brijraj of the Advice Desk for Abuse said although some might consider the sentence harsh, it would serve as a deterrent to other would-be rapists.

He said the legal definition of rape today covers both males and females.

“There is still a stigma attached to incidents of men being raped by women, and many cases go unreported. A sentence of life imprisonment may sound harsh, but it’s a good deterrent to society. The woman was not a child when she committed the crimes; she should have known better,” said Brijraj.

Childline national executive officer Dumisile Nala said the case highlighted the fact that women could also be sexual offenders. “It should not be an issue whether the offender is a man or a woman; all rapists should get hefty sentences to send out a strong message.”

