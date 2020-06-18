Mom charged with killing 6yr-old daughter to hear next week of mental assessment

Durban - The woman accused of murdering her daughter, Alexia Nyamadzawo, 6, and dumping her body in a sugar cane field near KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, will know next week if she will be sent to Fort Napier for a mental assessment. Fungai Nyamadzawo, 42, appeared in the Umhlali Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and perjury. She was represented by attorney Rakesh Maharaj and appeared before magistrate Blanche van Eerdien. Prosecutor Sanesh Rambaran said they were still waiting for arrangements to be made for mental health observations. Rambaran said he had received two medical reports from Maharaj which had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He was awaiting feedback from the director on steps to be taken. Nyamadzawo is due to appear in court again next Tuesday, when she will learn if she will be referred to Fort Napier for mental assessment.

Her husband and Alexia’s father, Charlton, would not speak outside court yesterday.

Alexia’s body was found in Glendale after Nyamadzawo reported to police that she had been kidnapped.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Nyamadzawo had told Umhlali police she was travelling on Glendale Road, near Shayamoya, when the kidnapping occurred. As she approached a speed hump, an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched Alexia, who was asleep on the back seat, she had told police.

It later transpired this was untrue and she led officers to Alexia’s body.

According to The Times/Gweru -NewZiana news, Alexia was buried on Sunday at Msasa Cemetery in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, from where her parents migrated.

It was reported that Charlton was unable to travel to Zimbabwe for the burial because of Covid-19 restrictions as all returning residents are subjected to a 21-day quarantine before being released. Reports also said he is the son of an ex-Kwekwe mayor.

Alexia would have turned 7 on July 19.

Daily News