Mom charged with murdering daughter, 6, sent for mental assessment

Durban - The mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old daughter, Alexia Nyamadzawo, and dumping her body in a sugar cane field near KwaDukuza has been sent for a mental health assessment. Fungai Nyamadzawo, 42, appeared in the Umhlali Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and perjury. Alexia’s body was found in Glendale on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast after her mother had reported to police that she had been kidnapped. National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara said arrangements were made for her to be sent for mental assessment. Nyamadzawo will appear in court again on Wednesday. Nyamadzawo’s attorney, Rakesh Maharaj, had asked for a Shona interpreter. Maharaj told eNCA that his client was very emotional and would be kept at the KwaDukuza Police station.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Umhlali police had received a report of Alexia’s alleged kidnapping. The mother had told police she was travelling on Glendale Road, near Shayamoya when the kidnapping occurred.

When she approached a speed hump in the road, she said an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched Alexia, who was sleeping on the back seat.

According to Zimbabwean media reports, Alexia’s father, Charlton Nyamadzawo, is the son of a former mayor of the Zimbabwean town of Kwekwe, Reason Nyamadzawo.

A message on the Umhlali Preparatory School Facebook page read: “Our hearts go out to Alexia’s family for the terrible tragedy. Something like this is hard to comprehend or even process, but we know that it is only in the coming together as a community of friends and family, in these times of disaster, that one can begin to find some sort of healing, and in the kindness and support of others pulling together.

“Alexia’s quiet, kind demeanour belied a very affectionate and friendly spirit and a zest for life.”

Daily News