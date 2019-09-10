File photo: Keran Ducasse

Durban - THE mother of a 15-year-old uMlazi teenager who was beheaded and had his genitals mutilated says she is still haunted by the tragedy. Thoko Ntombilezi Mtshali has never missed a day in court in the 12 weeks of the trial in the Durban High Court.

She usually comes to court alone and sits alone, smoking one cigarette after another during tea breaks and the long lunch adjournments.

Family of the six teenagers accused of murdering her son chat and discuss the case nearby, but she does not speak to them.

Her son, Phiwayinkosi “Macala” Mhlongo, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by the six - Njabulo Mhlongo, Luyanda Zulu, Thulasizwe Nene, Njabulo Mbatha, Simphiwe Ntshangase and Banele “Boy” Mhlongo - some of whom are known to his family.

The State believes he was killed because the teenagers believed that he had “sold out” Ntshangase’s brother to a mob which killed him earlier last year.

Mtshali spoke to the Daily News yesterday for the first time since her son was murdered.

She said counselling had not helped in making her pain better.

“Getting through a single day is the hardest thing I have to do. I choose to be alone. It’s painful to talk about it. I think about my son every day.

“I still have nightmares about the night they took him away, and about seeing his head and his body separated from each other. My son experienced the most painful and horrible death. I have been a mess since,” she said.

“To me he was a good boy and did not deserve to be killed like an animal. He knew his duties as the only male person in the house, and he carried himself like the man of the house.

“I heard about the allegations that he sold someone out, and that that person was killed by the mob. I don't know about that, because I didn't go everywhere with him. I still think that if he had done something wrong, there could be other ways of dealing with it besides violence,” said Mtshali.

She is still haunted by the images of her son being forcefully dragged out of their home.

“The next morning I walked all over the township looking for my son, and I was told that a human head was found at G section. I proceeded there and found people and police around the scene. I asked to look at the head, and it was my son’s. I also wanted to die there. I had never seen such brutality in my life,” said Mtshali in tears.

On the witness stand yesterday, Ntshangase denied being at the murder scene.

Under cross-examination by State advocate Krishen Shah, Ntshangase said he had no problem with his memory, even after taking drugs.

Four of the teenagers have already given evidence and distanced themselves from being at the murder scene or having played an active role.

The six also face charges of kidnapping and being in possession of illegal firearms. The trial continues.

