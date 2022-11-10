Mom of matric pupil stabbed to death says son ‘was the calmest person ever’

Durban — Two matric pupils writing their final year exams died in different circumstances in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. In the first incident Thabani Vilakazi, 21, was stabbed by a Grade 10 pupil at Mandlenkosi High School in Ntuzuma, north of Durban. He died at a nearby clinic. In a separate incident, according to the KZN education department, a Grade 12 candidate at Umqhele Secondary School after writing her isiZulu home language paper 1 in the morning, went home and allegedly committed suicide.

Police are investigating if the motive behind Vilakazi’s stabbing was related to an argument over a girl. Vilakazi’s brother, Mpho Vilakazi, said he received a call that his brother had been stabbed but the caller did not explain the intensity of the issue. En route to the school, he received another call informing him that his brother was taken to the Lindelani Clinic. When he arrived, he was informed that his brother had died.

“When I got there I saw pupils covered in blood. I felt his soul leave his body that time and I left the clinic immediately. What hurts the most is that we did not even get to say our last goodbyes, we could not even hold him for the last time,” he said. Vilakazi’s mother Lindi Vilakazi said her son was her only hope at reviving their home. She said his determination proved that he was going to be their provider once he had finished school. “My son was the calmest person ever, he hated talking and he was very respectful. I never had to reprimand him for behaving badly. I had so much faith in him, because he respected the world and everyone in it,” she said.

“We are hurt beyond words, how did the weapon even get onto the school premises? We want justice to be done because my son would not harm a soul. Boys fight, but why did it go this far?” Thabani Viilakazi’s devastated family members. His aunt Zaphi Vilakazi, left, his mother Lindi Vilakazi and Mpho Vilakazi. Thabani was stabbed to death allegedly by a schoolmate while fighting over a girl during exams on Tuesday morning. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) Chairperson at the school governing body (SGB) Bonginkosi Mbonambi said he was not happy with weapons being brought to the school. But it was impossible for one security guard to search all 1 800 pupils. “The pupils in this school have opened their own little gates around the school, we try to close them but they do the same thing over and over again,” said Mbonambi.

He appealed to the education department to help them by employing more security guards, and also to get them a new strong fence. KZN education MEC Mbali Frazer expressed her condolences to the families. She said school violence will not be condoned. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a murder case was opened at Ntuzuma police station. No arrests had been made at the time of publication.

The DA’s KZN spokesperson for education Dr Imran Keeka, MPL, said matric exams are a very difficult time for all involved. “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of a young life, from Umqhele Secondary School, lost too soon through suicide. Then another learner was killed through learner-on-learner violence in another school. “This is one tragedy on top of another, and can only be emotionally devastating to both families and their greater school communities,” Keeka said.

“We also call on the SAPS and the justice system to speedily process the stabbing incident to bring closure for the family,” he said. Pupils who feel overburdened with the stress and anxiety because of the end-of-year exams are urged to seek help without delay. The education department has made services available and there are other resources such as the suicide crisis line available 24 hours a day toll-free on 0800 567 567.