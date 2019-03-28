Zwelithini Zuma, 35, who is charged with two counts of rape, is being sought by the police.

Durban - AS THE manhunt for a 35-year-old Hammarsdale man charged with two counts of rape continues, one of his victims has spoken to the Daily News. A warrant of arrest was issued for Zwelithini Zuma after he failed to arrive at court following his release on bail for the alleged rape of a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy last year. Zuma has also since been linked to six other rape cases through his DNA.

On Monday, police released a picture of Zuma, calling on the public to assist in locating him.

He is alleged to have raped a 19-year-old woman in the presence of her 6-month-old baby and her mother on a Sunday morning in 2016.

The woman’s mother described how her daughter immersed herself in her studies while attending counselling sessions after the ordeal.

Reliving the horror of that morning, she said her daughter had been a first-year student at a Durban tertiary institution at the time.

At about 6.20am, the mother went out to fetch water as they do not have running water in the house.

“As I was getting the water, I remembered the unlocked door and went back home,” she said.

She opened the door to find an armed man inside who told her to get in and lie on the floor.

“He called my daughter to come to him and made her lie face up on the ground while I lay on my stomach.

“He began raping her,” she said, adding that her grandchild kept crawling to her mother while she was being assaulted.

Daily News