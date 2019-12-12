Montclair woman stabbed to death by jealous boyfriend









Private security company response unit question the accused on Wood Road in Montclair after a woman was stabbed several times. Picture: Montclair Crime Eye Durban - On the last day of the 16 Days of activism campaign Against Gender-Based Violence a man stabbed a woman, known to her, in Montclair. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 33-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Wood Road in Montclair. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to her body. A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Montclair Crime Eye (MCE) said they received a frantic alert and phone calls for assistance from its members that a stabbing had occurred in the Montclair Mall back parking area on Tuesday. The woman was bleeding profusely. The MCE member also advised that the community had surrounded the suspect so that he could not get away.

The suspect was surrounded by the community and handed over to Security Force who in turned handed him over to police.

The MCE said the victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to her chest, back and hand.

It is alleged that the suspect had hidden the knife in a vehicle.

Police had not stated if they had found the knife.

The woman died in hospital on Tuesday.

Private security company PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy alleged that her jealous boyfriend claimed he had been following her around under the pretense of her having an affair.

"He confronted his partner, and a quarrel unfolded. The woman was stabbed multiple times with a knife before the suspect was apprehended by the authorities exiting the car parade. PT tactical unit and other security companies responded together with medical services,"he said.

A case of murder was opened at Montclair SAPS.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Daily News