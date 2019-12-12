Durban - On the last day of the 16 Days of activism campaign Against Gender-Based Violence a man stabbed a woman, known to her, in Montclair.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 33-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Wood Road in Montclair. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to her body. A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Montclair Crime Eye (MCE) said they received a frantic alert and phone calls for assistance from its members that a stabbing had occurred in the Montclair Mall back parking area on Tuesday.
The woman was bleeding profusely.
The MCE member also advised that the community had surrounded the suspect so that he could not get away.