Warrant Officer Deena Govender and a Warrant Officer Phungula lead murder accused Ntuthuko Mabaso to a police vehicle yesterday. Mabaso appeared in court on a charge of the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - FOUR additional charges may be added against a man accused of killing Durban Flying Squad Constable Sphelele Cele. Ntuthuko Mabaso, 26, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he told the court through his attorney, C Maimane, that he was abandoning his bail application.

He faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay told the court that the State intended adding a robbery with aggravating circumstances (house robbery) charge, as well as car-jacking and an additional charge of murder - for a case related to a shooting on the South Coast.

Further details are expected during his court appearance next week. Magistrate Vanitha Armu said Mabaso must be kept at Durban North police station, at the request of police detectives.

Mabaso appeared in the dock with a bandage around his left arm, after he was allegedly bitten by a police dog while fleeing from police.