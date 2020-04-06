More coronavrius tests at St Augustine's Hospital after 3 die in 72 hours

Durban - MORE TESTS are to be conducted on staff and patients of Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital, where three coronavirus-positive patients died in 72 hours. Eleven other patients, and health-care workers and hospital employees subsequently tested positive for the virus, leading to the closure of affected sections of the hospital and no new patient admissions being allowed. Over the weekend Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said more than 150 tests had been conducted within the hospital and contact tracing was under way to determine the true extent of the existence of the infection in the hospital, which may call for further interventions. A paramedic who frequents the hospital said two wards had been affected and this resulted in staff being tested. “From Thursday the hospital had gone on lockdown and it wasn't accepting any patients. They tested doctors and nurses, but not paramedics who brought the patients to the hospital,” he said.

He said that on Friday the hospital treated patients in a tent and sent them to other hospitals.

Over the weekend, a health-care worker at Netcare Parklands Hospital said the hospital had admitted its first coronavirus patient. They were worried because Parklands Hospital was a Netcare oncology hospital with terminally ill cases.

Dr Anchen Laubscher, Netcare group medical director, said their policy of not disclosing information on whether suspected or confirmed coronavirus-infected people were being treated at their hospitals was aligned with, and based on, the Department of Health's policy of not issuing such information.

“All Netcare hospitals have implemented the necessary measures to enable them to accept and treat persons with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 whose condition is such that they need hospitalisation,” said Laubscher.

“Such patients admitted to any Netcare hospital will be cared for either in isolation rooms or isolation cubicles, with doctors and nurses wearing appropriate personal protective equipment specific to each case, and following Netcare’s protocols to prevent the spread of infection.”

Meanwhile, doctors at a government hospital in Durban were left shocked after news broke that St Augustine’s had been on lockdown because of the virus.

The doctors were concerned because they had also treated patients at St Augustine’s Hospital in March.

Similarly, people who had visited relatives at St Augustine’s Hospital were afraid they might have been infected with the virus.

A woman who had been visiting her husband at the hospital had had herself tested at the Gift of the Givers' testing station at Ahmed Al-Kadi Hospital in Durban for R750.

Daily News