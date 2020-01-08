More funding could see KZN schools perform at optimum level









The KZN education department requires more funding to prepare pupils for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Durban - The KZN education department requires more funding to prepare pupils for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Jomo Sibiya (ANC), the education portfolio committee chairperson, said the more than 5% increase in the matric pass rate was an indication that with more funding, the department could do better than other provinces. “We need vocational and technical schools to prepare our pupils for the 4IR, and we have started with such programmes in the province. The teacher-pupil ratio in our province has gaps to be closed, but the biggest issue is that the budget we get does not accommodate our demographics. “The province has the most pupils and it is extremely rural and extremely concentrated. This calls for the department to incentivise teachers to cover rural schools. The improvement clearly shows that with adequate resources we can be the best,” said Sibiya. He said the dedication of the education MEC (Kwazi Mshengu) and his support team, including the teachers, had not gone unnoticed.

“Our general overview is that we are satisfied with the performance,” he said.

The IFP said it was happy with the achievement, but called for the department to provide schools with adequate numbers of teachers.

Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, IFP spokesperson for education, called for the scrapping of the current curriculum, which she said was not adequate to empower pupils for the 4IR.

“The achievement is noted, but is the qualification of any value in the future? In countries like Singapore and Taiwan, young people are able to join the workforce or start their own businesses with a high school qualification because they are empowered with skills.

“Here you remain unemployed with your degree. If you don’t have teachers who are trained for the 4IR, how do you expect to have a matriculant who can get into the workforce without a skill? Government needs to improve in that area,” Madlopha-Mthethwa said.

The DA congratulated pupils with excellent results and those who passed, and encouraged those who failed not to give up.

However, the party claimed that the stated 81.3% was not KZN’s real pass rate.

Dr Imran Keeka, party spokesperson on education, said MEC Mshengu was on record saying that he would present the details of the entire cohort of pupils and results of the class of 2019.

“It’s very worrying that the number of problems and difficult circumstances that face KZN education are constantly escalating. These include crumbling infrastructure, which has been worsened and hard hit by the addition of 81 storm-damaged schools, teachers’ unions that bring teaching and learning to a frequent halt and, among many other concerns, high levels of criminality and vandalism. KZN has the potential to perform better if a Schools Evaluation Authority is set up and if an ombudsperson is established to foster a proper system,” Keeka said.

“So while minister Motshekga was hugging a robot on stage last night, it is these myriad issues that plague the system that will not see KZN education rapidly progressing towards the realisation of being an active participant in the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

Daily News