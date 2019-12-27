Life Westville Hospital welcomed six babies, five boys and a girl, who were all born before noon, according to staff at the hospital.
Janeen Moodley, 36, of Shallcross said she was “overjoyed” with her Christmas gift which she did not expect to arrive on Christmas Day. Moodley gave birth to a baby boy, Ayush, via Caesarean section. He is her first child.
Moodley, who works as a finance assistant, said the pregnancy was difficult but everything went well in the end and she gave birth to her healthy 3.5kg baby at 8.06am. Her first concern after the birth was whether he was in good health. She mused that he was “quite a screamer” and she expected to have many sleepless nights.
Her husband Ashwin Sookrajh said he was ecstatic.