More than 200 magistrates appointed for country's courts









File photo: Pexels Durban - The Justice and Correctional Services Ministry has finalised the process of appointing 207 new magistrates to fill the 249 vacant positions around the country, the department said on Monday. Shortlisting and interviews were facilitated by the Magistrates Commission, a statutory body established in terms of the Magistrates Act, No. 90 of 1993. The Commission make recommendations after the conclusion of interviews which are then submitted to the Minister for his consideration and appointment. “Short-listed candidates for 249 posts of Magistrate were interviewed during March 2019 and April 2019 and the interviews of 608 candidates took place from 4 March to 29 April 2019. The 2019 National Elections had a delaying effect on the composition of the Magistrates Commission and the full Commission could therefore only convene its next meeting during the first week of August,” reads the statement. Recommendations regarding the suitable candidates were submitted to the Minister during September 2019.

“In some instances the Magistrates Commission recommended that the posts be re-advertised, whilst some of the vacancies will be filled by way of the transfers of magistrates who have also applied for the posts. The Commission recommended 210 persons for appointment. The Minister considered the recommendations and he in turn approved 207 new appointments with effect from 1 February 2020. This date will enable the new appointees to give the necessary resignation notices at their current positions, make arrangements to relocate, and so forth,” the department said.

Blendynn Williams, Acting Head and Director of Legal Services in the office of the deputy minister said of the total number, 42 magistrates were appointed for KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban and Pietermaritzburg will receive seven magistrates each while various areas in the province with get between 1 and 3 magistrates.

