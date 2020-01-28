Mortuary services running smoothly despite firing 36 staff









File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - SERVICES are running smoothly at Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary despite 36 workers having been dismissed in December. This was according to funeral service providers who said they had not encountered any problems at the mortuary in the past six weeks. The vice-chairperson of the Undertakers’ Forum, Ahmed Paruk, said they had not experienced difficulty getting bodies released from the mortuary. Paruk said the Health Department had brought in skeleton staff from other mortuaries. “There were 180 bodies at the start of December and all bodies were cleared around Christmas. Now, within two days, bodies are being cleared.

“There are also no issues in releasing Muslim bodies,” Paruk said.

The director of Pinetown Funeral Services, Clive Moodley, said he had been told that several Gale Street Mortuary staff had been fired, but instead of this having caused problems, operations had gone back to normal.

“They (the department) brought in staff from Park Rynie and Stanger mortuaries, and they did about 30 post-mortems a day,” Moodley said.

KZN Funeral Directors’ Association director Logan Chetty said he had heard about the staff being fired, but they had not encountered any issues recently when dealing with the mortuary.

“We’ve had no problems and no hassles,” Chetty said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the National Public Service Workers’ Union liaison officer, Bheki Zulu, said he was concerned as to how the mortuary was functioning if most of its staff had been fired.

“They (the department) probably have temporary workers or skeleton staff, and they are using the staff for their own gain,” Zulu said.

One of the fired staff members, who would not be named, said 37 staffers had been fired, but one had returned to work.

He said 15 staff members were handed termination letters, and the rest had received their termination letters later through their unions.

“We were not working the whole of December, even though we went to work every day,” he said.

“Although, I’m not sure, I think they (the department) took workers from other districts to work at the mortuary and that’s why the service continues.”

He said they received their last salary in December and were struggling without an income.

The mortuary had been plagued by several issues over the past few years, including allegations by staff of unpaid overtime and poor working conditions.

Those issues had resulted in several go-slows and strikes by workers, which had prevented families from burying their loved ones.

The Health Department has decided to relocate the service to the state mortuary in Phoenix.

Daily News