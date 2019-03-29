Durban - One of the nine soccer fans convicted of public violence in connection with a rampage at Moses Mabhida Stadium last year was sentenced to three years in prison. On Thursday, in the Durban Regional Court, eight others received wholly suspended three-year terms.

Initially, the police arrested 11 people following the riot at the stadium on April 21.

They were among hundreds of fans who stormed the pitch, destroyed infrastructure and assaulted security guards after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup semi-final match.

The damage to the stadium was estimated at R2.6 million. This includes damage to the pitch, chairs, bullet-­resistant windows, the goal posts, dinner plates, glasses, chairs and tables.

Charges were later provisionally withdrawn against two of the accused.

Khwezilomo Madiba was captured on video assaulting a security guard.

While his co-accused escaped imprisonment, Madiba was jailed because of a previous conviction for public violence.

A medical report explaining the injuries suffered by the guard was submitted by prosecutor Calvin Govender, who argued that the injuries were serious.

However, Madiba’s attorney, Sipho Mema, argued that the court should consider that the guard had been assaulted by a mob, and not just by Madiba.

Magistrate Sam Luthuli said Madiba had been convicted in November 2013 and sentenced to a fine of R1000 or four months’ imprisonment.

He agreed with the probation reports that recommended correctional supervision and a wholly suspended custodial sentence for all except Madiba.

“I am of the view that his case should be dealt with differently as far as sentencing is concerned. I think a three-year imprisonment is an appropriate sentence,” said Luthuli.

The remaining accused - Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela, John Sibongiseni Khumalo, Cebolendoda Hadebe, Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize, Nolwethu Cokotha, Zibongile Njova, Sihle Duncan Zungu and Dennis Thusi - were sentenced to three-year terms, wholly suspended for five years on condition they are not convicted of the same offence in that time.

They were also sentenced to 12 months of correctional supervision subject to conditions of house arrest, to perform community service of 16 hours a month, attend anger management programmes and two other programmes under the Correctional Services Department.

Luthuli said they would not be allowed to consume or abuse alcohol and drugs during the 12-month period and would not be allowed to change work or residential addresses, or leave their magisterial district without informing their correctional supervisor. He said the eight were first offenders and that the incident was not premeditated.

“It seems to me that you went to the stadium to watch a soccer game. If you were disappointed in your team’s performance, why trash the stadium? The threat of violence was senseless,” said Luthuli.

The accused had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, mayor Zandile Gumede and the president of the SA Football Association and Kaizer Chiefs management, apologising for their conduct.

Luthuli said vehicles and broadcasting equipment were damaged during the chaos.

“Some joined in setting fire to the stadium seats. The stadium is owned by the eThekwini Municipality, which means that ratepayers had to foot the bill,” said Luthuli.

Kaizer Chiefs’ spokesperson, Vina Maphosa, said the club had followed the case closely.

“We welcome the court’s decision. What happened brought shame to Kaizer Chiefs and the whole country. We felt embarrassed that our name was attached to it. We are going to study the outcome of the court case. We hope that it is going to send out a strong message to other supporters,” he said.

Free State Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena said public violence was unacceptable.

“What happened sparked a public outcry. We welcome the court’s decision. We hope that it will send out a strong message to other would-be offenders. Supporters should know that public violence is not acceptable and that when caught, the law will deal with them. Supporters cannot hide behind one another; they will be caught,” said Mokoena.

Moses Mabhida Stadium general manager Vusi Mazibuko said he could not comment as he was not aware that sentencing had taken place.

