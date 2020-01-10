Last year the iLembe education district had 20 of the most under-performing schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

Its district director, Dr Musa Madondo, revealed that to date there were less than 10 under-performing schools in his district.

The district recorded an improvement of 9.8% in its pass rate of 80.9%.

Ugu district came out tops with a pass rate of 86.3%, snatching the title of Best Performing District from Amajuba district which had a 81.7% pass rate in 2018.

Amajuba came in second with 85.2% and third was the Pinetown district with 83%.

Madondo said out of the 121 high schools in his district, only three had a 100% pass rate in 2018.

“This time around we have 11 schools with a 100% pass rate,” he said.

UGU DISTRICT director Mfundi Sibiya received the Top Performing District in the province award. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

When he started in his position in 2017, there was a six-year plan formulated in an effort to stabilise the district and improve the pass rate.

“The plans are continuing. In 2017, we improved by 12%, taking us from 51% to 64%. In 2018, we improved 6% with a 71.1% pass rate and now we have improved by 9.8%,” he said.

A combination of things, he said, led his district to success, which included weekend, Easter, spring and winter camps to supplement the work teachers were doing with pupils.

“We motivated pupils by talking to them and showing them models of where we envision our district,” he said.

Ugu district director Mfundi Sibiya attributed the district’s victory to effective communication as well as identifying challenges in subjects.

“This round, we were very successful because we identified the problems, we sat down with teachers and had serious discussions, we had to point out exactly what needed to be done. The credit goes to teachers more than the officials,” he said.

He said programmes implemented were basic ones such as being prepared for teaching and learning.

“We recruited very strong officials at a level of subjects, management, and school management teams. We were able to share experiences across the previously disadvantaged schools and advantaged schools,” he said.

Daily News