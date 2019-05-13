Picture: Motshwari Mofoken/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says most railway corridors will resume operations on Monday. However, the corridor along the south coast would not operate because of damage to infrastructure between eManzimtoti and Phahla, as well as towards Kelso and Doonside.

Railway routes were suspended after last month’s heavy rains resulted in trees falling and mudslides on rail networks.

Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said trains along the south coast would only run between Durban and Umbogintwini.

There would be shuttle services for commuters between Montclair and Wests, Duffs Road and Bridge City and Rossburgh and Pinetown (delays were also expected because of only a single line being in operation). Normal services would resume in Cato Ridge, but there would be delays due to only a single line working.

Trains between KwaMashu and uMlazi would work, but there would be delays due to speed restrictions. However, trains would operate hourly in Crossmoor, based on a revised timetable.

Tongaat resident Rufus Veerasamy, 64, said the past two weeks had been financially draining because he had had to use taxis to get to work in Durban.

“I need to take two taxis and a return trip costs me R60 a day, while the train costs R18 a day,” Veerasamy said.

Prasa said monthly and week 17 ticket holders would be allowed to travel for free from today until May 18.

Prasa regional manager Dumi Dube said they knew that trains were affordable but the utility was also facing the challenge of illegal dumping on its tracks.

Daily News