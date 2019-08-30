Items left outside the window by a robber in Port Shepstone. Picture-Lazer 911 security

Durban - A mother and her son are recovering after being stabbed during a scuffle with house robbers in Port Shepstone. The 67-year-old mother was asleep at her residence in Deepvale Road when she heard her 33-year-old son screaming for help, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

"Her son was being attacked by an unknown male at about 2am. The robber demanded cash and a cellphone and stole various items. During the scuffle between the suspect and the son, the alert mother pressed the panic button and a private security company arrived and apprehended the suspect as he was about to flee the scene," Zwane said.

The suspect was handed over to police.

The 26-year old man was charged for house robbery and will appear in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his body and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

According to Lazer 911 control spokesperson Basil Lanka the robber gained entry into the house via a kitchen window.

"When the panic alarm was activated we called the client and she whispered into the phone "we in trouble"."Lanka said.

Lazer 911 Reaction officers Darryl ,Winston and Johnathan were dispatched and when they arrived outside the premises the mother screamed to alert them that the robber was in the lounge.

"When they approached the house door the robber tried to stab one of our response officers with a kitchen knife but was subdued and arrested. The son was stabbed on the head ,chest and leg. The mother was also stabbed. He was found with items packed outside the window from the client house including phones ,money and other valuables,"Lanka said.

The son was rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

Daily News