Mother of 2 one of the victims killed during tyre change on N2 highway

Durban - ONE of the two women who died after being struck by a passing vehicle while they were changing a tyre was a mother of two. Hlobisile Chonco, 32, was driving with a passenger believed to be her colleague from her home in Mbali, Pietermaritzburg, to Mtubatuba, where she worked as a nurse. Her father, Mzwandile Chonco, said Hlobisile’s youngest child was a girl of 2 and her son a Grade 8 pupil. On Sunday at 6.30pm on the N2 freeway northbound near the oThongathi Toll, Hlobisile and her colleague, 41, were changing the tyre on their VW Polo. According to police, Chonco’s car was parked on the side of the road when a Hyundai i20 struck them both. They were declared dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He is charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and drunken driving.

Yesterday, Chonco’s family said they were heartbroken.

“It’s hard enough losing a loved one but when it happens in such a sudden and brutal way, it’s tough. It’s breaking my heart,” said her father.

He said Chonco was a nurse in Mtubatuba. She had been home for the weekend and left to drive back for her shift on Monday.

“Her children are not coping. They’ve been crying since they were told the news,” he said.

His daughter had been his youngest child and turned 32 in February.

“We will let the law run its cause. There’s not much else we can do.”

Daily News