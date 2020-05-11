Mother’s Day brought painful memories to two mothers whose sons were murdered recently, allegedly for stealing.

Durban - Mother’s Day brought painful memories to two mothers whose sons were murdered recently, allegedly for stealing. They said they were anxiously waiting for justice that would be a deterrent to other would-be murderers who would take the law into their own hands, and that this Mother’s Day was not a jolly one for them. They were speaking following the murders of Andile Mbuthu, 16, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil from Nkosibomvu Secondary School in Tongaat, who was beaten by a group of men for allegedly stealing alcohol and money from a local tavern, and of Wandile “Ringo” Dladla, 23, whose body was found dumped in the bushes outside the old KwaMashu Poly Clinic. A video circulated on social media shows Andile being severely beaten and lying on a bloody floor, and weapons that were allegedly used to assault him on the floor. #Justice for Bobo has been trending on Twitter and women used social media platforms and the Facebook page Ladies House to donate money to assist Andile’s family with funeral arrangements after police divers found remains thought to his in a river on Friday.

On Friday residents of Hambanathi in Tongaat burned down the Magagula Lounge Tavern where Bobo was allegedly assaulted.

Seven people, including the owner of the tavern, have been arrested.

Andile’s aunt, Sonto Ngidi, said Mother’s Day reminded them of just how loving and gentle he was, especially to his mother.

“He used to save his pocket money to surprise his mother with airtime. I know that it being Mother’s Day he would have bought his mother something special,” she said.

Wandile’s mother took to social media and sent a heartfelt message of support to Andile’s mother, saying she felt her pain and understood exactly how it felt to lose a son in such a brutal manner.

Dladla died after he and his friends were assaulted, allegedly by workers at a site at KwaMashu station on March 11, when they were caught on the property.

His friends, who were also assaulted, allegedly for stealing at the site, escaped and reported the matter to his family and the police.

Wandile’s mother, Nombuso Mthiyane, said she was still trying to come to terms with the death of her son.

“He was accused of stealing at the recycling dump. We searched for days for him. We found him dead in the bushes. He had been brutally assaulted. His killers are still roaming the streets,” said Mthiyane.

She said her first Mother’s Day without her son was extremely painful. Mthiyane said Dladla’s eldest sister, who works in the US, was unable to return home for the funeral and is now considering coming back permanently to be with the family during this time.

“It’s even more painful because we know the suspect. The evidence is there for the police to make the arrest, but nothing is done. We want justice. We want his killers behind bars,” she said.

Mthiyane called for the police to work swiftly to solve both cases.

Daily News