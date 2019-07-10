A car window was smashed and only a cap was stolen out of it while parked in front of a police van, outside the Berea police station. | Supplied

Durban - A brazen criminal smashed the car window of a Durban man who had parked in front of a police van and was parked right outside the police station. A Durban man was left stunned after he found that the back passenger window of his Hyundai i10 was smashed and only a cap was stolen last week.

The man, who asked not be named, was at Berea Police Station, to visit a friend he had not seen in many years.

“When I came back after the visit, I saw the back window was smashed, so I called my friend and he was very upset about what had happened,” he said.

“The funny part is that there was a police van behind me. You never in your wildest dreams think it would happen in front of a police van and in front of a police station.”

He said one would think their cars were safe parked in front of a police van and a police station.

He said as a rule, he had decided not to leave anything visible in his car and although the thief only left with his cap, he left his house keys and sunglasses behind.

He said the incident could have happened any time between 11am and 12.30pm.

“We checked the car to see if anything else was missing, like the battery and spare tyre, but nothing else was gone. They even left my wife’s old shoes she uses when we take a walk,” he said.

He said he had bought the cap in Istanbul while he was on holiday with his wife in December 2016.

“It was the weirdest thing. They smashed a whole window for a cap,” he said.

He said the robbery was a ripple effect which required him to get an insurance quote and pay an excess fee of R950 to replace the glass.

He also said he was irritated by the inconvenience of driving around with plastic on his window.

“When I went to get the window replaced, I was told not to worry, because the company replaced six or seven windows each day,” he said.

“Now I’m paranoid and checking everywhere when I get to the robots.”

He joked that he would only visit his friend at the police station only when there was an armed guard for his car.

He said he had gone to open a case but what he was given was an I.B. number instead.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said they advised the complainant to go to the police station and open a case that investigation will be conducted.

Daily News