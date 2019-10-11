The collision scene on the N3 near the Shongweni interchange. Picture by Rescue Care Paramedics.
Durban - A man lost his life when a truck collided into his Hyundai i10 on the N3 northbound before the Shongweni interchange on Friday. 

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck was travelling on the N3 Durban bound when it veered through the centre median and collided with the car. 

“The truck then veered out of control and crashed down a steep embankment. The driver believed to be in his 40s was declared dead on the scene. Three occupants from the truck were treated for minor injuries,” he said. 

Last night a truck crashed through the parking lot of a shopping centre on Flanders Drive in Mt Edgecombe crushing approximately 20 cars in its way. Prem Balram of security company Reaction Unit South Africa said the truck was travelling north on the M41 when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend. The vehicle drove through a metal barrier, travelled down an embankment before it crashed into a wall and ploughed through the Mall parking lot 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the truck was carrying a cargo of the chemical resin.   Medics arrived on scene to find one car stuck under the truck with no access to emergency workers to determine if there were any occupants.

The driver of the truck has sustained moderate injuries with another patient sustaining minor injuries. Robert Mckenzie of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said one person had serious injuries while two others had minor injuries. On Facebook, Cath Burnhill said, “Both my mom and dad were there!! My dad thought the deck had collapsed because the noise was so loud and people were screaming.”

Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP paramedics said they treated two people at the scene.

“We treated the driver of the truck and another motorist who was driving into the mall. The motorist was in a lot of pain and suffered severe injuries. The clean up took place throughout the night. The truck was still there when I went drove pass at 3 am this morning,” Naidoo said. 

Phoenix police station are investigating the incident.

