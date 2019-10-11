Durban - A man lost his life when a truck collided into his Hyundai i10 on the N3 northbound before the Shongweni interchange on Friday. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck was travelling on the N3 Durban bound when it veered through the centre median and collided with the car.

“The truck then veered out of control and crashed down a steep embankment. The driver believed to be in his 40s was declared dead on the scene. Three occupants from the truck were treated for minor injuries,” he said.

Last night a truck crashed through the parking lot of a shopping centre on Flanders Drive in Mt Edgecombe crushing approximately 20 cars in its way. Prem Balram of security company Reaction Unit South Africa said the truck was travelling north on the M41 when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a bend. The vehicle drove through a metal barrier, travelled down an embankment before it crashed into a wall and ploughed through the Mall parking lot

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the truck was carrying a cargo of the chemical resin. Medics arrived on scene to find one car stuck under the truck with no access to emergency workers to determine if there were any occupants.