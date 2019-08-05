DURBAN could get two new baby safes similar to the one pictured here if an initiative of Open Arms SA, a project of Isaiah 54 Children’s Sanctuary, comes offs. BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN could get two new baby safes if an initiative of Open Arms SA, a project of Isaiah 54 Children’s Sanctuary, comes off. While Isaiah 54 is relocating its safe in the Bluff area, it is also negotiating for the installation of two new safes in the CBD.

Safety forced them to relocate their safe from the corner of Lighthouse and Bluff roads, said Isaiah 54 founder Glynnis Dauth. The safe is being reinstalled at Isaiah 54’s premises at 5 Vimy Road, Fynnlands, on the Bluff. Dauth said it had become too dangerous for them to fetch babies from the previous location, because of crime.

She said they were speaking to people to install baby safes near universities, to enable students to safely drop off unwanted babies.

“We’re negotiating with a lady in Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) Street, and another woman at the taxi rank near The Workshop,” Dauth said.

“These are close enough to the varsities.”

She said students who dumped their babies did not usually think about a safe place to abandon their babies.

“There’s no thought behind it, but it’s usually somewhere where there is nobody. They go out of their area so they can’t be traced,” she said.

On Sunday morning, a newborn girl was found in a box at Greenbury, in Phoenix.

Recently, a Verulam woman was given a six-year suspended sentence and correctional supervision after pleading guilty to abandoning her baby earlier this year.

Another mother is out on R5000 bail, after allegedly dumping her baby in a stormwater drain in February. She is facing a charge of attempted murder.

KZN VIP Ambulance spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said the number of dumped babies was increasing in the north of Durban.

“It’s a growing cause for concern. Many babies have been found; foetuses have also been found,” Naidoo said.

There are baby safes in KwaZulu- Natal at Thandi House (Pietermaritzburg), The Domino Foundation (Durban North), Open Arms (Bluff), Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven (eManzimtoti) and Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (Glenwood).

Dauth said many more baby safes were needed to curb the dumping of babies in unhealthy, dangerous circumstances.

Kim Brown, founder of Likhon iThemba, said their baby safe was working again after being out of order due to an electrical fault in June.

