Kaunda was speaking yesterday at the launch of Transport Month, along with Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, members of the bus council, the SA National Taxi Council, Prasa and other entities at uMlazi, south of Durban.
Kaunda said the city could not allow trucks to use residential roads because the traffic volumes for which they were designed did not accommodate heavy vehicles.
“We’ll talk to the department and address the issue of trucks using residential roads instead of the designated roads for heavy vehicles,” he said, adding it should also be understood that many industries were in the Bluff area.
“And those industries are also generating the economy of the city and the province. We can’t say the trucks shouldn’t operate at all, but they have to use roads that are designated for them,” said Kaunda.