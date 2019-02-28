THE Durban High Court granted the two curators appointed to liquidate Durban power couple Shauwn and Sbu Mpisane’s personal assets, and those of their companies

Durban - THE Durban High Court granted the two curators appointed to liquidate Durban power couple Shauwn and Sbu Mpisane’s personal assets, and those of their companies, an order to be removed from the matter as they had not been paid by the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Sars claims that the couple owed about R204m in tax through their companies, which include Zikhulise Maintenance and Transport, Zikhulise Auto Restorers, Inyanga Trading, Royal Eagles Football Club, Zikhulise Auto Recoveries, the Zikhulise Group, and the Sbusha Trust.

Pieter Strydom and Tshifhiwa Mudzuzi, who were appointed by the North Gauteng High Court in November 2016 as curators of the Mpisane’s multimillion-rand estate, filed an urgent application to be relieved from their duties and obligations.

The high-flying couple are known for hosting lavish parties at their luxurious La Lucia home, with political and entertainment elite as guests.

Among the couple’s assets seized in 2016 was the three-storey La Lucia mansion, a 54ha farm in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, a BMW X5, a Dodge Ram and other vehicles.

The mansion was bought by the couple for R15.5m in 2007, and they bought a fleet of cars that included Maserati, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Shauwn Mpisane made her fortune from government tenders, building low-cost housing.

The couple, who are in the process of divorcing, filed differing affidavits in the curators’ application to be removed from the matter.

Shauwn opposed the appointment of a new curator.

She said the issue of non-payment by Sars had been ongoing since 2017, and that the matter was not urgent.

Moreover, there was a dispute over what she and her companies owed Sars, which was pending before court. Shauwn’s lawyer, Shane Dayal, said the new curators would not act independently from Sars.

According to the curators’ heads of arguments, they communicated in a letter to Sars in November 2018 that they were not prepared to continue as curators without being placed in funds upfront for their disbursements, and suggested that they be removed as curators.

