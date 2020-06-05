Mr India SA finalist and friend killed after vehicle slams into tree in Phoenix

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A DURBAN doctor and his friend died when the BMW they were travelling in veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Phoenix early on Thursday. Glen Naidoo, a spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Unit, said one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle on impact. The other was trapped inside. The car’s owner, 26-year-old Dr Viraag Hansrajh, of Mount Edgecombe Country Estate, and Yatish Devlal, also 26, of Phoenix, were declared dead at the scene. Devlal is believed to have been driving the car. Hansrajh’s funeral took place at the Clare Estate crematorium on Thursday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the car hit a street pole and tree. Phoenix SAPS are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Hansrajh’s friend Sudheer Veer Parmanand said Devlal came over to have dinner with him and just after 2am Hansrajh took him back home.

Hansrajh was a Mr India South Africa finalist.

A post on the Mr India South Africa Facebook page read: “It is with deep sadness that we report the tragic passing of the Mr India South Africa first runner-up. Viraag will always be remembered for his love of cars, his kind soul and colourful personality. We are thankful that we were able to share part of Viraag’s life, from his journey of being a young medical doctor to becoming a well-groomed businessman and worthy first runner-up in the Mr India South Africa. His legacy in the competition will forever be remembered.”

Attempts to reach their families were unsuccessful.

In another incident on Thursday Naidoo said a 39-year-old man was fighting for his life in hospital after being knocked over while attempting to push his vehicle on to the emergency lane on the N2 southbound after the Mount Edgecombe interchange. And a woman lost her life when a car allegedly crashed into the back of a truck on the N2 northbound near Umhlali.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said four others were injured.

“A woman was ejected from the vehicle on impact and died at the scene. The front passenger was trapped in the wreckage. IPSS Medical Rescue personnel used the jaws of life to free her,” Herbst said.

Gwala said Umhlali SAPS were investigating a case of culpable homicide. She confirmed that the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said two people died after three vehicles collided on the Helpmekaar Road in Ladysmith. Both were driving. Three others were injured. He said the cause of the collision was unknown.

Daily News