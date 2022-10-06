Msunduzi Municipality warns it will disconnect schools, government departments that have not paid

Durban — The Msunduzi Municipality has warned that it will disconnect schools and government departments that have not paid their accounts. For over a month, the municipality has been embarking on a water and electricity disconnection drive and collecting revenue owed by schools, government departments, businesses and other entities.

On Wednesday, the municipality said it would implement debt collection policies for all government departments that have not settled their balances owed to the municipality, including schools. The municipality said that with Operation Qoqama-Million, consumers whose municipal accounts are in arrears will have their services cut off. Msunduzi chief financial officer, Nelisiwe Ngcobo urged all government departments to honour their bills so that the municipality can improve service delivery to residents.

“As a result, we are urging all government departments to ensure that their bills are updated, since we will be continuing to disconnect schools and other owing departments,” Ngcobo said. She said that departments have not been paying, despite notices being issued, so the municipality will continue to disconnect. “In spite of our notices, schools and government departments have failed to pay. As a consequence, the credit control policy will be applied to properties in arrears, Ngcobo added.

The municipality said that all businesses, residents and government departments are encouraged to play their part, pay their bills, and pay on time. Reacting to the announcement, resident, Brett Teichmann welcomed the move. “What the municipality is doing is absolutely vital to the survival of our municipality. The municipality was bankrupt when the last administrator departed. Thumbs up to the new leadership who have come in and are driving this. Whoever it is, well done to you mam/sir. You may be unpopular, but you are giving us a fighting chance in PMB.”

In September, the drive started with a team of electricity, water, revenue, meter readers and security staff. Ngcobo said they were on a disconnection drive after they realised the municipality was owed about R5.5 billion. The municipality also issued notices of its intention to disconnect, including businesses which owed the municipality rates.