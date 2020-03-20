Msunduzi residents brace for steep hikes in electricity, water

Durban - MSUNDUZI residents should brace themselves for an imminent tariff increase if the 2020/21 draft budget adjustment is anything to go by. The draft, tabled at the city’s executive committee meeting on Thursday indicates that the electricity tariff could go up 8.1% and water 9%. Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the tariffs were set by Umgeni Water and Eskom, and that the latter was beyond the city’s control. “We will engage Umgeni Water and see if we can't bring the increase down on behalf of our people. The electricity issue is beyond our control, especially after Eskom has battled the energy regulator in court. What we pay to Eskom is what the consumers are paying to us,” he said. DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said they opposed the increase as the municipality was attempting to shift the burden to the consumers. He said the increase was against the Municipal Finance Management Act, which provides that municipalities should maintain tariff increases at levels that reflect an appropriate balance between affordability for poorer households and other customers, while ensuring the municipality's financial sustainability.

Also, municipalities should include detail of their revenue growth assumptions for the different service charges in the budget narrative. Majola said the municipality did not meet this requirement.

According to the budget adjustment, the increase is informed by assumptions of an 85% average revenue collection rate, 100% expenditure of the capital budget and 100% operational expenditure. “These assumptions are a pipe dream. How do you collect from people who are poor, who lack basic services? The main focus of the municipality should be putting in place measures that will ensure the smooth provision of services,” Majola said.

The IFP’s Dennis Ntombela said they supported the water tariff increase, but were against the electricity increase.

“Eskom has issues, so you can’t have the poor paying the price for their (Eskom) financial crisis. The municipality should be focusing on sorting out the indigent policy, because it doesn't serve the people who should be benefiting from it,” Ntombela said.

The Msunduzi Ratepayers Forum said the city was failing to honour proposed meetings to iron out issues affecting the public.

Spokesperson Minesh Parmanand said the situation in the city was bad due to a lack of service, and that there was now added concern over Covid-19.

Melanie Veness, the chief executive of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, said there was no way that business could tolerate increases in excess of inflation.

“It’s unaffordable. It will close businesses down and it will cost jobs it is evident that Msunduzi is completely out of touch with reality or insensitive to the plight of citizens. These proposed increases are irrational in the circumstances, unconscionable and they definitely cannot be justified.

"Residents and businesses have had to cope with inaccurate billing, constant outages (electricity and water), inconsistent waste removal, a disastrously maintained landfill site, unkempt public spaces, potholed roads and dysfunctional street lighting,” she said.

Veness said the city had failed to address electricity and water theft, curb wasteful expenditure and protect critical infrastructure from vandalism, while critical infrastructure grants had been returned unspent.

“Any increase in electricity above the Nersa-recommended tariff for municipalities and any other above inflation will be fiercely defended,” she said.

