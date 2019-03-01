Criminal defence attorney Jacques Botha address the media after a bail was set at R5 000 for a Newlands East mother who is accused of throwing her newborn baby into a drain. The mother was made her second appearance at the Ntuzuma magistrates court on Wednesday following her arrest for the incident that attracted international attention. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The woman who allegedly dumped her newborn baby in a drain in Newlands East has been banned from going near the area. The announcement was made in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court as the woman was given bail of R5 000.

Several relatives were in the court to support her.

The woman cannot be named, to protect the identities of her children.

During the bail proceedings, prosecutor Seema Reddy said she was not opposing bail because the woman, who faces a charge of attempted murder, was not a flight risk.

Reddy asked that the woman not interfere with State witnesses and that she not have access to the baby she allegedly threw in the stormwater drain.

The matter received wide publicity after the newborn baby was discovered by a passer-by on a morning earlier this month.

Various emergency services responded to the scene and embarked on a three-hour rescue operation.

The infant was rescued to cheers from people at the scene.

In the aftermath, there was anger directed at the woman, who was accused of being callous for throwing her child into the drain.

Defence attorney Jacques Botha said the 32-year-old had two other children, aged 15 and 9, and that she was unemployed.

She had no previous convictions, and no passport to flee the country.

Botha said the woman’s family could raise the R5000 for bail.

Outside court, he said it appeared that the woman suffered from pre- and post-natal depression.

He added that he had been thoroughly informed by the woman’s family about the circumstances around the matter, and that they were distraught.

In granting bail, Magistrate Ravi Pillay said the woman was not to have any contact with her children and should not go to Newlands East.

The woman would stay with a relative, a police officer, who had handed her over to the SAPS.

The woman was expected to appear again in court on April 8.

Daily News