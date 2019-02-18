Durban - Four artists have collaborated in painting a mural depicting a turtle stuck in a shark net. Giffy Duminy, Mook Lion, KEV7 and Emily May Rose, a visiting artist from Toronto, are the geniuses behind the moving mural.

The mural is in Godfrey Avenue, in Berea.

In a Facebook post, Giffy Duminy said he painted a turtle stuck in the shark nets, the nets in and around Durban which are marine life murderers.

“They indiscriminately kill marine life, including turtles, dolphins and rays, let alone sharks. The statistics on the Sharks Board website are truly shocking. Hundreds of turtles have died in these very nets,” Giffy Duminy said.

He said with all the research into sharks and their behaviour combined with modern technology, there are less destructive and more effective ways of keeping sharks away from bathing zones.

“This artwork is a reminder about what happens behind the scenes and is a tribute to the thousands of animals that died, stuck in these nets,” he said.

