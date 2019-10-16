Durban - An accomplice to a murder that took place at an informal settlement in Sydenham was allegedly shot and thrown off the Umgeni River bridge.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said 23-year-old Mongameli Nhlanhleni was shot and killed in the tavern on Monday morning at 2:30 am at the Lacey Road informal settlement after an argument broke out between a group of people.
“Three other people were shot and wounded during the shooting. Yesterday, the body of a man suspected to be involved in the shooting at the tavern was found with gunshot wounds in the Umgeni River. It is suspected that he was shot and his body was thrown in the river,” Zwane said.
It is alleged that the accomplice blurted out the name of on the shooter while they were fleeing the scene together. Police said the shooter and his accomplice got into a heated argument stating that he had blown his cover and placed him at the scene because people had heard him.
They were from the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Clare Estate. The argument led to the accomplice being shot multiple times. He was allegedly stuffed into the boot of a Toyota Yaris they had been using.