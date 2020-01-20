Murder accused metro cop resigns









MURDER accused metro police constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo in Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Durban metro policeman accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has resigned soon after a disciplinary process against him began. The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo was well within his rights to resign before entering a disciplinary hearing. This was according to Samwu provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana, who said the constable was not the first to do this. Ncanana said there were many people who chose to resign instead of letting the internal disciplinary process play itself out. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad previously told the Daily News that the internal charges were laid against him given the severity of the crime.

He was issued with a notice of intention to suspend at his prison cell at the Westville Prison, where he’s being held.

Sewpersad said Khumalo had worked for metro police since 2010 and was attached to the Multi Operational Response Team.

Khumalo is facing a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice. He allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Zinhle Muthwa. It is alleged he intended to throw police off the track when he placed a fake number plate over the correct one on his vehicle.

Muthwa went missing on December 31. On that day she allegedly got in a car at the guest house where she worked. The car looked like Khumalo’s but had an Empangeni registration plate. Her body was found on New Year’s Day next to a road in the Ndaya Reserve.

Khumalo, 30, appeared briefly in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court where he abandoned his bail application.

His hearing was adjourned to February 7.

Daily News