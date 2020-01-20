Durban - A Durban metro policeman accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has resigned soon after a disciplinary process against him began.
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo was well within his rights to resign before entering a disciplinary hearing.
This was according to Samwu provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana, who said the constable was not the first to do this.
Ncanana said there were many people who chose to resign instead of letting the internal disciplinary process play itself out.
Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad previously told the Daily News that the internal charges were laid against him given the severity of the crime.