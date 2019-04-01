A private security company along the south coast of KZN discovered the body of a dead sex worker and arrested four people in two separate incidents. Picture: Supplied

Durban - In two separate incidents over the weekend, private security company, Lazer 911 were involved in the discovery of a woman’s body and a robbery that ended in a high-speed chase. Director of Lazer 911, Basil Lanka, said, on Sunday night three men were arrested after a high-speed chase when one of their reaction officers were patrolling.

Lanka said a man approached the officer and said he and his girlfriend had been robbed of two cellphones by three unknown men driving a white car. The girlfriend had managed to run home and press the panic button.

“After a high-speed chase and more Lazer backup called in he (officer) managed to stop them at Dairy Road robots. Three bravo males were in the vehicle. They were removed from the vehicle and cuffed. Two cellphones that belonged to the suspects were recovered under the passenger seat. SAPS were called in and suspects and stolen items were handed to them,” Lanka said.

Lanka said police also took the men’s vehicle and it was later discovered that the same men had robbed a lady.

In another incident, on Saturday night, one of their reaction officers was stopped by sex workers in Marburg, Port Shepstone. The workers told him one of them was taken by a man into the nearby bush and had not come out.

“Lazer backup team was called and a complete search of the nearby bush was done. They eventually found the young ladies lifeless body. One suspect was arrested nearby and is now in police custody,” he said.

The police had not commented at the time of publication.

